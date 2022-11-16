South Africa's competition tribunal approves Impala-RB Platinum merger

A truck drives past the entrance to the Royal Bafokeng Platinum Rasimone mine near Phokeng in the North West province October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's competition tribunal said on Wednesday it has approved with conditions Impala Platinum's (IMPJ.J) proposed acquisition of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPJ.J).

The tribunal said the conditions include Impala honouring its current contracts and securing commercial terms for the renewal of contracts.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

