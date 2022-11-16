South Africa's competition tribunal approves Impala-RB Platinum merger















Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's competition tribunal said on Wednesday it has approved with conditions Impala Platinum's (IMPJ.J) proposed acquisition of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPJ.J).

The tribunal said the conditions include Impala honouring its current contracts and securing commercial terms for the renewal of contracts.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











