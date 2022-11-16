South Africa's competition tribunal approves Impala-RB Platinum merger
Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's competition tribunal said on Wednesday it has approved with conditions Impala Platinum's (IMPJ.J) proposed acquisition of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPJ.J).
The tribunal said the conditions include Impala honouring its current contracts and securing commercial terms for the renewal of contracts.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsHSBC Oman, Sohar International Bank agree merger
HSBC Bank Oman and local rival Sohar International Bank have entered into a binding merger agreement, the two lenders said on Wednesday.