South Africa's Telkom hoping for final offer from MTN in two months
CAPE TOWN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom (TKGJ.J) said on Thursday it was hoping for a final offer to buy the company from bigger rival MTN (MTNJ.J) within two months, as the telecom firms continue talks on a potential deal.
Serame Taukobong, CEO of Telkom said the telecom firm had not received an offer from rival rain yet, which had earlier evinced interest for a merger.
