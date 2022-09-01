South Africa's Telkom hoping for final offer from MTN in two months

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

CAPE TOWN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Telkom (TKGJ.J) said on Thursday it was hoping for a final offer to buy the company from bigger rival MTN (MTNJ.J) within two months, as the telecom firms continue talks on a potential deal.

Serame Taukobong, CEO of Telkom said the telecom firm had not received an offer from rival rain yet, which had earlier evinced interest for a merger.

