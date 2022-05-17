South Korea's SK ties up with Bill Gates' TerraPower for nuclear power opportunities

Employees of SK Hynix walk at the company's main office building in Seoul October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Inc (034730.KS) said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with TerraPower, a U.S. venture founded by billionaire Bill Gates, to tap opportunities in connection with small-sized nuclear power reactors, called small modular reactors.

SK Inc, the holding company for South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, said in a statement it signed the agreement along with affiliate SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS).

The statement did not mention any investment details.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.