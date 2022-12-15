Southwest Gas to sell MountainWest Pipelines to Williams Co for $1.5 bln















Dec 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) said on Thursday it would sell its MountainWest Pipelines to Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N) for $1.5 billion including debt, as part of the natural gas utility's plans to simplify its corporate structure.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company will also spin off Centuri, its utility infrastructure services business, to create two independent companies.

The news comes months after Southwest's settlement with Carl Icahn that saw the company's chief executive officer replaced and award of four board seats to the billionaire investor.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











