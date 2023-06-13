Soy giant Argentina to review Bunge-Viterra deal - gov't source
BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's competition bureau has not yet received formal notification of the merger between U.S. grains merchant Bunge (BG.N) and Glencore-backed (GLEN.L) Viterra to create a $34 billion agricultural trading giant, a government source said.
The mega deal is expected to draw regulatory scrutiny in some key markets, and authorities may focus on a merged company's dominant share of soy processing in Argentina, the world's biggest exporter of soymeal and soy oil.
"It will have to be evaluated," said the government source, who asked not to be identified. The deal is unprecedented in size in the global agriculture sector.
The source added that the National Commission of Competition Defence "had objected on many occasions" to deals, citing the takeover of seeds group Syngenta, when it forced the sale of a unit before it gave the deal a green light.
"In each case there is a tailor-made solution."
