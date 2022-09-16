1 minute read
Space tech co Intuitive Machines to list in U.S. via $1 bln SPAC deal
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Space technologies provider Intuitive Machines LLC plans to merge with blank-check firm Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (IPAX.O)to go public in the United States through a deal valued at more than $1 billion, the companies said on Friday.
Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
