SpaceX tender offer values company at about $150 billion - Bloomberg News
June 23 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares at a price that would raise the company’s valuation to about $150 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
In January, the company was valued at $137 billion after raising $750 million in a funding round, according to a report from CNBC.
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
