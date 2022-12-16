Spain's Repsol buys renewable power company Asterion Energies for 560 mln euros
MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Repsol (REP.MC) on Friday announced the acquisition of Asterion Energies, which manages a portfolio of renewable assets of 7.7 gigawatts in Spain, Italy, and France, for 560 million euros ($596 million) plus contingent payments of up to 20 million euros.
Repsol said that the transaction represents a new milestone in the fulfilment of its strategic plan to reach a renewable power generation capacity of 6 GW by 2025 and 20 GW by 2030.
($1 = 0.9398 euros)
