SSE, Equinor to buy UK's Triton Power for $418 mln

June 28 (Reuters) - British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc (SSE.L) said on Tuesday that SSE Thermal and Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor (EQNR.OL) would buy power generating company Triton Power for 341 million pounds ($418.65 million).

The companies are buying UK-based Triton from private equity firm Energy Capital Partners.

($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

