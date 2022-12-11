St Barbara to merge with Genesis Minerals, divest assets
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner St Barbara Limited (SBM.AX) on Monday agreed to merge with smaller peer Genesis Minerals Limited (GMD.AX) and said it would undertake the demerger of some of its assets including Simberi operations in Papua New Guinea.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsAustralia's Tyro stock drops 21.5% after turning down $593 million Potentia bid
Australian payment terminals firm Tyro Payments on Monday rejected a new A$875 million ($593.43 million) proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital and said banking giant Westpac had dropped its interest in the company.
- DealsBoston Scientific to buy majority stake in Acotec Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp will make a partial offer to buy a majority stake of up to 65% in Chinese medical technology company Acotec Scientific Holdings , the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.
- DealsNitro Software recommends higher $358 mln bid from KKR-backed Alludo
Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Monday it received a higher offer from KKR Inc's Alludo for up to A$526.9 million ($357.61 million), trumping a sweetened bid by rival bidder Potentia Capital last week.