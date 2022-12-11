St Barbara to merge with Genesis Minerals, divest assets















Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner St Barbara Limited (SBM.AX) on Monday agreed to merge with smaller peer Genesis Minerals Limited (GMD.AX) and said it would undertake the demerger of some of its assets including Simberi operations in Papua New Guinea.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.