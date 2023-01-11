Standard Chartered scouts for alternate options for aviation finance unit















Jan 11 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) said on Wednesday it intends to explore alternate options, including a sale, for its aviation finance unit.

"We believe that a new owner can drive the next phase of growth whilst we continue to focus on our commitment to improve shareholder returns and delivering on our 2024 targets" Standard Chartered said in an exchange filing.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











