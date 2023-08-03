STG, Francisco Partners vie for Avid Technology, sources say

By and

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Symphony Technology Group (STG) and Francisco Partners are among the private equity firms competing to acquire media editing software maker Avid Technology Inc (AVID.O), according to people familiar with the matter.

Avid started exploring options, including a sale, with the help of investment bank Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) earlier this year, Reuters reported in May.

A deal could be inked as early as this month, the sources said, requesting anonymity as these discussions are confidential. Avid is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Aug. 9.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Avid's shares were trading at $22.96 on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of about $1 billion.

Avid, Goldman and Francisco Partners declined to comment. STG has not responded to a request seeking comment.

Palo Alto-based STG is a mid-market private equity firm focused on technology investments. Earlier this year, STG struck a deal to take Momentive Global Inc, the parent company of SurveyMonkey, private in a $1.5 billion deal.

Francisco Partners is a prolific tech investor, which has raised over $45 billion to date. Earlier this week, Francisco Partners teamed up with TPG Inc (TPG.O) to acquire New Relic (NEWR.N) for $6.5 billion.

Founded in 1987, Avid provides editing software and hardware primarily to entertainment industries. Its products, which have been used in the production of blockbuster movies such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water", include Media Composer, MediaCentral and AirSpeed.

An activist hedge fund and Avid's largest shareholder, Impactive Capital LP, has representation on the company's board after cutting a deal with the company in 2019.

Reporting by Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Sharon Singleton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Milana Vinn reports on technology, media, and telecom (TMT) mergers and acquisitions. Her content usually appears in the markets and deals sections of the website. Milana previously worked at GLG and PE Hub, where she spent several years covering TMT deals in private equity. She graduated from CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with Masters in Business Journalism. Contact: 347-463-7957

Thomson Reuters

Anirban Sen is the Editor in Charge for U.S. M&A at Reuters in New York, where he leads the coverage of the biggest deals. After starting with Reuters in Bangalore in 2009, Anirban left in 2013 to work as a technology deals reporter in several leading business news outlets in India, including The Economic Times and Mint. Anirban rejoined Reuters in 2019 as Editor in Charge, Finance to lead a team of reporters, covering everything from investment banking to venture capital. Anirban holds a history degree from Jadavpur University and a post-graduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media. Contact:+1 (646) 705 9409

Read Next