Storebrand in $221 mln deal to buy Danica's Norway pensions unit

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Storebrand (STB.OL) has agreed to buy the domestic unit of Danish pension provider Danica from Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), the companies said on Monday.

Storebrand will pay 2.01 billion Norwegian crowns ($221.4 million) for Danica Pensjonsforsikring AS, the sixth-largest provider of so-called defined contribution pensions in Norway, with a 5% market share.

Danske Bank expects a one-off gain of 400 million Danish crowns ($60.5 million) from the deal to sell the Danica unit, which manages assets worth 30.4 billion Norwegian crowns and earned a pretax profit of 127 million Norwegian crowns in 2020.

While the acquisition will not impact Storebrand's ability to pay dividends for 2021, it is estimated to improve the Norwegian company's return on equity as well as its capacity for payouts to shareholders in the longer term.

The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2022, is subject to approval from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority and the Norwegian Competition Authority.

($1 = 9.0780 Norwegian crowns)

($1 = 6.6073 Danish crowns)

