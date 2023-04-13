Stratasys rejects Nano Dimension's offer to acquire company















BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Stratasys Ltd (SSYS.O) said on Thursday it rejected Nano Dimension Ltd's (2N5By.F) revised proposal to acquire the 3D-printer maker for $20.05 per share in cash.

Nano Dimension earlier this month sweetened its bid for the stake it does not already hold in Stratasys and hinted at taking its offer directly to the company's shareholders if rejected again.

Stratasys said in a statement that Nano Dimension's proposal continues to substantially undervalue the company in light of its standalone prospects.

