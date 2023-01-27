Stripe hires Goldman, JP Morgan to explore listing, sources say
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JP Morgan to explore a public listing, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The company is also considering a private market raise to provide liquidity for employees, the sources said.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that Stripe had approached investors to raise atleast $2 billion at a valuation of $55 billion to $60 billion.
In 2021, a Reuters report said the company had hired a law firm to help with preparation for a stock market debut.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsAustralia's Tyro Payments offers suitor Potentia access to books after rejecting $A875 million bid
Australia's Tyro Payments has opened the door to re-engaging with Potentia Capital by offering it due diligence after the payments terminal firm rejected the private equity group's A$875 million ($593 million) buyout proposal last month.