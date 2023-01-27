Stripe hires Goldman, JP Morgan to explore listing, sources say















Jan 26 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JP Morgan to explore a public listing, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company is also considering a private market raise to provide liquidity for employees, the sources said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that Stripe had approached investors to raise atleast $2 billion at a valuation of $55 billion to $60 billion.

In 2021, a Reuters report said the company had hired a law firm to help with preparation for a stock market debut.

Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco, and Sneha Bhowmik, Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.