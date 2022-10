Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sumitovant Biopharma said on Sunday the company and its parent Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T) had submitted a non-binding offer to acquire Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV.N).

The proposed acquisition consideration represents an equity value of $2.4 billion and an enterprise value of $2.5 billion, Sumitovant Biopharma said in a statement.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru











