Suncor buying smaller stake in Canada oil sands mine after TotalEnergies challenges deal with Teck















Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy (SU.TO) on Friday said it is buying a smaller stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mine in northern Alberta from Teck Resources (TECKb.TO), after partner TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) exercised its right of first refusal and announced it will buy a slice of Teck's share of the project.

Suncor announced in October an agreement to buy Teck's 21.3% stake in the bitumen mine, but in December France's TotalEnergies filed an application in the Alberta Court of King's Bench challenging the deal.

On Friday TotalEnergies announced it will acquire an extra 6.65% stake in Fort Hills, and Suncor told Reuters in an email it will acquire the rest as originally planned.

Teck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Nia Williams











