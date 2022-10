SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global considers sale - Bloomberg News

Oct 19 (Reuters) - SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global Inc (MNTV.O) is weighing a sale after getting takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The San Mateo, California-based company, which controls the popular survey platform, is working with a financial adviser, the report said, adding that no final decision was made.

Momentive, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment, rose nearly 13% in trading before the bell.

The company had a market capitalization of $958 million, as of last close.

Shares of the company have fallen ~69% so far this year.

Last year, software services company Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) proposed to buy Momentive for nearly $4 billion in an all-stock deal, but later refused due to opposition from shareholders. read more

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











