Suzano to buy Kimberly-Clark's tissue assets in Brazil















SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA (SUZB3.SA) said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Kimberly-Clark's (KMB.N) tissue paper operations in the country.

In a securities filing, Suzano said the main asset included in the deal is a tissue production plant located in Sao Paulo state. The unit has an annual production capacity of around 130,000 tonnes.

A new company created by Suzano will hold the assets, as well as manufacture and distribute the tissue products, such as paper towels and napkins, it said.

The firm did not disclose the value of the deal, but said that it does not have a significant impact on its indebtedness level.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Josie Kao











