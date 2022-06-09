Sweden sells Orio AB to car dealer Hedin Mobility Group
COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Thursday it had decided to sell state-owned company Orio AB, the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original spare parts, to car dealer Hedin Mobility Group in a transaction worth 503 million Swedish crowns ($51.4 million).
($1 = 9.7917 Swedish crowns)
