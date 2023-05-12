Sweden's EQT to take majority in Wind Tre Italy network
May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's EQT Infrastructure will take a 60% stake in a new company that will own the mobile and fixed network of Italian telecoms group Wind Tre, it said on Friday, valuing the business at 3.4 billion euros ($3.74 billion) including debt.
Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison (0001.HK), the current owner of the asset, will own the remaining 40%.
The new company carved out from the existing Wind Tre will own and operate Italy's largest mobile network and a portfolio of assets, including radio antennas, base stations, transport network and associated contracts.
Like other telecoms operators in Italy, Wind Tre has been grappling with aggressive price competition that eroded earnings just as these companies face heavy investments to build a fifth-generation mobile grid.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsItaly's Maggioli works with banks to launch IPO in June - sources
Italian group Maggioli, which provides digital solutions for public authorities, is working with Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo to list on the Milan bourse, as it aims to grow through acquisitions, two sources said.