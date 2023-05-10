Sweden's SOBI makes $1.7 bln offer to buy CTI BioPharma















COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBIV.ST) (SOBI) said on Wednesday it had agreed to make a $1.7 billion cash offer to buy CTI BioPharma (CTIC.O), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on blood related cancers and rare diseases.

SOBI said it would make a tender offer for $9.10 per CTI share, a premium of 89% over Tuesday's closing price of $4.82.

"The acquisition of CTI is the latest in a series of transformative transactions SOBI has conducted to build its leading rare haematology franchise," SOBI Chief Executive Guido Oelkers said in a statement.

The planned transaction, which was unanimously recommended by CTI's board, is fully funded through debt financing, up to half of which is expected to be refinanced through a rights issue, Sobi added.

Investor AB (INVEb.ST), SOBI's top shareholder, supports the acquisition of CTI, and is subscribing to about 34.7% of the rights issue, SOBI said.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, the Swedish company added.

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik











