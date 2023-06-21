Swedish bank SEB to buy Lufthansa payments union for $491 mln

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB (SEBa.ST) said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy all shares in Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) AirPlus Servicekarten for 450 million euros ($491 million).

Together, SEB's Kort unit and AirPlus will become "a European leader in corporate payment solutions", while also boosting SEB's broader corporate banking ambitions in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and northern Europe, the company said.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue















