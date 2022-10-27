Swedish Match recommends shareholders accept Philip Morris' sweetened offer

[1/2] A Swedish Match concept store for the tobacco group's moist powder tobacco "snus" in Stockholm, Sweden October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom/File Photo















Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tobacco company Swedish Match AB (SWMA.ST) on Thursday recommended that shareholders accept Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc's (PM.N) raised buyout bid for the company.

Although Philip Morris raised its bid by more than 9% to 116 Swedish crowns per share earlier this month and called that its "best and final price", it had been met with some opposition from Swedish Match shareholders.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











