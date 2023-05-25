Swiss private bank UBP acquires Japanese asset manager Angel Japan

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) has acquired Tokyo-based investment advisor Angel Japan Asset Management Ltd, a statement by the bank said on Thursday.

UBP, which has around 140.4 billion Swiss francs ($157.95 billion) under management, has had a presence in Tokyo since 2005. Angel Japan AM currently manages assets under advisory of $1.2 billion, according to the statement.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

