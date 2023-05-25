Swiss private bank UBP acquires Japanese asset manager Angel Japan
HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) has acquired Tokyo-based investment advisor Angel Japan Asset Management Ltd, a statement by the bank said on Thursday.
UBP, which has around 140.4 billion Swiss francs ($157.95 billion) under management, has had a presence in Tokyo since 2005. Angel Japan AM currently manages assets under advisory of $1.2 billion, according to the statement.
No financial details of the deal were disclosed.
($1 = 0.8889 Swiss francs)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- Deals3D printer maker Stratasys to merge with Desktop Metal in deal valued at $1.8 bln
Stratasys Ltd , a maker of industrial 3D printers, said on Thursday it would merge with peer Desktop Metal Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at about $1.8 billion.
- BusinessUAE's Brands For Less Group plans sale of minority stake to investors -sources
The owners of UAE-based budget retailer Brands For Less Group (BFL Group) are considering selling a minority stake in the business to investors, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.