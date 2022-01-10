Take-Two to buy FarmVille maker Zynga in deal valued at $12.7 billion

The Zynga logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) will acquire mobile game maker Zynga Inc in a cash-and-stock deal at an enterprise value of nearly $12.7 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Take-Two said it would acquire all the outstanding shares of Zynga at $9.86 per share. Shares of Zynga rose 40.2% to $8.89 in trading before the bell on Monday.

The price represents a premium of 64.4% to Zynga's last close. The equity value of the deal is $11.04 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

The deal is expected to close by the end of June.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.