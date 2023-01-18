Takeaway CEO Groen: sales process for Grubhub 'difficult' given current M&A market
AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen on Wednesday said the company remains in talks to sell its U.S. Grubhub subsidiary, but the sales process is "difficult" given the current M&A market.
"We've been in the sales process for quite some time," Groen said on a call following a fourth-quarter trading update.
"Realistically it is a very difficult process currently because there's not a lot of M&A going on in the sector."
In the trading update, Just Eat said fourth-quarter orders fell 12% but the company sees an operating profit of 225 million euros ($244 million) for 2023.
($1 = 0.9234 euros)
