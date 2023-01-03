Targa to buy remaining stake in NGL pipeline from Blackstone for $1.05 bln















Jan 3 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp (TRGP.N) said on Tuesday it will buy the remaining stake in its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline that it does not already own, for $1.05 billion in cash from Blackstone Inc's (BX.N) energy unit.

Targa, which will purchase 25% stake from Blackstone Energy Partners, acquired 75% interest in the pipeline last year when it repurchased interests in its development company joint ventures from investment firm Stonepeak Partners LP for about $925 million.

The Stonepeak deal also included 100% interest in its Train 6 fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Texas, and a 25% equity interest in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline.

Grand Prix has the capacity to transport up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of natural gas liquids (NGL) to the NGL market hub at Mont Belvieu.

"The performance of our Grand Prix NGL Pipeline has exceeded expectations since it began full operations in the third quarter of 2019, integrating our leading NGL supply aggregation position in the Permian Basin to key demand markets in Mont Belvieu and along the U.S. Gulf Coast," said Targa Chief Executive Officer Matt Meloy.

The pipeline connects Targa's gathering and processing positions throughout the Permian Basin, North Texas and Southern Oklahoma to Targa's fractionation and storage complex at Mont Belvieu.

Targa said on Tuesday the price of the Blackstone Energy Partners deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, represents about 8.75 times Grand Prix's estimated 2023 adjusted EBITDA multiple.

