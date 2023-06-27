TDR Capital puts health and fitness group David Lloyd Leisure up for sale - sources
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - TDR Capital is weighing options for its health and fitness club chain David Lloyd Leisure, two people familiar with the matter said, which could fetch a valuation of as much as 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).
Morgan Stanley is advising the private equity firm on an auction of the asset, and has been sounding out potential investors in recent weeks to acquire a majority stake in the business.
Officials from TDR and David Lloyd Leisure declined to comment. Morgan Stanley didn't immediately return calls.
