TDR Capital puts health and fitness group David Lloyd Leisure up for sale - sources

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - TDR Capital is weighing options for its health and fitness club chain David Lloyd Leisure, two people familiar with the matter said, which could fetch a valuation of as much as 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).

Morgan Stanley is advising the private equity firm on an auction of the asset, and has been sounding out potential investors in recent weeks to acquire a majority stake in the business.

Officials from TDR and David Lloyd Leisure declined to comment. Morgan Stanley didn't immediately return calls.

Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley, editing by Elisa Martinuzzi















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.