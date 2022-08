Aug 1 (Reuters) - Technology firm W3BCLOUD said on Monday it would go public in the United States by merging with blank-check firm Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (SLAC.N) in a deal that values the combined company at $1.25 billion including debt.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

