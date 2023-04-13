Copper miner Teck rejects Glencore's sweetened bid















April 13 (Reuters) - Copper miner Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) said on Thursday it had rejected a sweetened bid from Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) received on April 11.

The Canadian miner rejected Glencore's initial proposal to buy the company in a $22.5 billion all-share deal and then spinoff their combined thermal and steelmaking coal businesses, saying it would expose shareholders to thermal coal and oil sectors as well as jurisdictional risks.

Following the initial rejection, Glencore on April 11 rejigged its bid to include a cash component for those who may not want exposure to thermal coal.

The revised proposal is materially unchanged and still not in the best interest of Teck, the company said on Thursday, pushing yet again for a proposed restructuring.

"Now, pre-separation, is not the time to explore a transaction of this nature," Teck Chairman Emeritus Norman Keevil said in a statement.

Glencore declined to comment.

