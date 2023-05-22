Tegna terminates $8.6 billion merger with Standard General
May 22 (Reuters) - Television station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) said on Monday it has terminated its merger agreement with hedge fund Standard General after several regulatory hurdles.
Last year, Tegna agreed to be taken private by Standard General in a deal valued at $8.6 billion, including debt. At the time, the acquisition was expected to complete in the second half of 2022.
Tegna on Monday also announced an accelerated share repurchase program worth $300 mln.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsInsurer RenaissanceRe to buy AIG unit Validus Re in near $3 bln deal
Insurer RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would buy AIG's treaty reinsurance business, which includes Validus Reinsurance Ltd and its consolidated subsidiaries, in a deal valued at nearly $3 billion.