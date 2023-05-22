Tegna terminates $8.6 billion merger with Standard General















May 22 (Reuters) - Television station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) said on Monday it has terminated its merger agreement with hedge fund Standard General after several regulatory hurdles.

Last year, Tegna agreed to be taken private by Standard General in a deal valued at $8.6 billion, including debt. At the time, the acquisition was expected to complete in the second half of 2022.

Tegna on Monday also announced an accelerated share repurchase program worth $300 mln.

