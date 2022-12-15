Telecom equipment maker Ericsson divests Russian operation















HELSINKI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Thursday it had divested a customer support operation in Russia.

The new owners of the business, that has some 40 employees, come from the management of Ericsson's Russian subsidiary, the company said in a statement.

Ericsson has previously announced it had decided to wind down its Russian businesses that used to employ 400 people.

Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Niklas Pollard











