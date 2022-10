Musk, Twitter may reach deal to end court battle as early as Wednesday, person familiar says

, article with gallery

Deals · October 5, 2022 · 5:30 PM UTC · undefined ago · undefined ago

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc may reach an agreement to end their litigation as soon as Wednesday and clear the way for the world's richest person to close his for the social media platform, a source familiar with the litigation told Reuters.