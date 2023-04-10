Temasek acquires 41% stake in India's Manipal Health
MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Temasek said on Monday that it acquiring an additional 41% stake in India's Manipal Health Enterprises, taking its total stake to 59% in one of India's largest hospital chains.
Private equity firm TPG will fully exit Manipal Health, but reinvest via its new fund- TPG Asia VIII.
