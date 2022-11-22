Ten Square Games in no rush to carry out acquisitions















GDANSK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Polish mobile game producer Ten Square Games (TENP.WA) is not actively seeking merger opportunities, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"We are in no rush to carry out acquisitions at this moment," Maciej Zuzalek said.

Reporting by Anna Banacka and Mateusz Rabiega Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.