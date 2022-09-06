Tencent buys stake in Ubisoft's family holding

A man rides an electric bike past the Tencent headquarters in Nanshan district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 2, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ubisoft (UBIP.PA), France's biggest video game maker, said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent will buy a 49.9% stake with 5% voting rights in Guillemot Brothers Limited, the holding company of the Guillemot family who founded Ubisoft.

Tencent's investment in Guillemot Brothers Limited amounts to 300 million euros ($297.3 million), at an implied valuation of 80 euros per Ubisoft share.

The deal values the whole of Ubisoft, whose shares closed at 43.3 on Tuesday euros, at more than 10 billion euros.

Tencent has the right to increase its direct stake in Ubisoft to 9.99% from 4.5% today as part of the deal, Ubisoft said.

($1 = 1.0091 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.