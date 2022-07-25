Thai Life shares up on debut of Southeast Asia's biggest IPO this year

Traders are seen in front of a screen with trading figures in red at Thailand Stock Exchange building in Bangkok, Thailand March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Thai Life Insurance Pcl (TLI) (TLI.BK) rose 0.63% as the company started trading on the Bangkok stock exchange on Monday in South East Asia's largest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year.

The shares were priced at 16 baht, raising at least 34.4 billion baht ($937.33 million), from the sale of 2.3 billion shares, with about half from cornerstone investors, according to a term sheet.

($1 = 36.7000 baht)

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong Editing by Ed Davies

