Thai telco regulator greenlights merger of True and DTAC with conditions

A woman speaks on a mobile phone as she stands next to the logo of True Corp in Bangkok, Thailand, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecommunications regulator acknowledged and approved the merger of the country’s second and third largest mobile operators, True Corporation Pcl (TRUE.BK) and Telenor ASA’s (TEL.OL) Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) (DTAC.BK), on Thursday subject to conditions.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) said conditions included a price ceiling and price controls.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Susan Fenton

