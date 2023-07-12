Thales to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1 billion

[1/2] The logo of Thales Group is seen during a visit at the Thales radar factory in Limours, France, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

July 12 (Reuters) - French defence and technology group Thales (TCFP.PA) said on Wednesday it started talks to buy French supplier of airborne avionics systems Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to generate medium-term double-digit growth per annum for Thales and to have accretive impact on its margins.

Closing of the transaction is due during the first half of 2024, the company said.

Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

