Thales-Hitachi railway signalling deal to close later than planned















Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thales (TCFP.PA) now expects the sale of its railway signalling business to Japan's Hitachi (6501.T) to close in the second half of 2023 as Britain's competition watchdog intends to open a further review of the transaction, the French firm said on Friday.

The companies had previously expected the transaction to close in early 2023.

