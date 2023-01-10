Thales won't take stake in Atos' spun-off unit Evidian















PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Thales (TCFP.PA) will not take a stake in Atos' soon to be spun-off unit Evidian, a spokesperson for the French defence and technology company said on Tuesday, following market speculation about Thales' interest in the IT consulting firm.

Atos (ATOS.PA) is planning to split into two publicly-listed companies by the end of June.

The spun-off entity, Evidian, would include Atos' most-coveted asset, cybersecurity division BDS. Thales also offers cybersecurity services to its clients.

Asked if Thales would be interested in a stake in Evidian, a company spokesperson said it was not, because it did not correspond to the group's strategy and it "has no intention of diversifying into markets other than those it already serves".

