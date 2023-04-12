Third Point's Loeb looking to take insurance firm SiriusPoint private















April 12 (Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb is looking to take insurance firm SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT.N) private, the founder of hedge fund Third Point said in a regulatory filing, sending the shares of the company up 13% in early trading on Wednesday.

The billionaire investor, who owns a 9.34% stake, said while he has "full confidence" in the company's plan to strengthen its balance sheet by de-risking its investment portfolio, it will be better positioned for a turnaround as a privately held company.

The potential deal for the $1.4-billion company comes as the insurance sector is seeing increased interest from fund managers and private equity firms as they shift towards defensive business models that do better during economic uncertainties.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.