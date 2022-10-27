Thoma Bravo, Sunstone Partners to take UserTesting private in $1.3 bln deal
Oct 27 (Reuters) - UserTesting Inc (USER.N) said on Thursday it would be acquired by private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners in an all-cash transaction valuing the customer feedback platform at about $1.3 billion.
The offer price of $7.50 per share represents a 94.3% premium to UserTesting's closing price on Wednesday.
UserTesting is a platform that collects video-based customer experience insights for consumer-facing companies.
The private equity firms plan to combine it with UserZoom, a user-experience insights platform, in which Thoma Bravo acquired majority control in April.
