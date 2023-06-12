Thyssenkrupp launches long-awaited IPO of hydrogen division Nucera















FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) on Monday launched the long-awaited listing of its hydrogen division Nucera, targeting proceeds of up to 600 million euros ($645 million) via the sale of new shares.

The initial offering is expected to be completed before the summer break, depending on market condition, the company said.

Sources told Reuters in April that Thyssenkrupp was targeting June for a new attempt at the listing of Nucera.

"With our electrolysis technology we want to shape a new era of the energy transition," said Werner Ponikwar, CEO of Thyssenkrupp nucera.

($1 = 0.9302 euros)

