Thyssenkrupp, NSK joint venture talks terminated















FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germamy's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and Japan's NSK (6471.T) have terminated discussions over a possible automotive joint venture, the companies said on Friday, exactly a year after first unveiling the talks.

NSK, in a results presentation, said it instead signed a joint venture agreement with corporate turnaround fund Japan Industrial Solutions.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine











