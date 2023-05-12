Thyssenkrupp, NSK joint venture talks terminated
FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germamy's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) and Japan's NSK (6471.T) have terminated discussions over a possible automotive joint venture, the companies said on Friday, exactly a year after first unveiling the talks.
NSK, in a results presentation, said it instead signed a joint venture agreement with corporate turnaround fund Japan Industrial Solutions.
