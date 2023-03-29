Thyssenkrupp puts elevator deal architect in charge of planned steel sale - sources















FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, March 29 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has put the man behind the group's landmark elevator sale in charge of divesting its steel division, in a bet he can speed up and complete what has so far been a complex, drawn-out process, two people familiar with the matter said.

Volkmar Dinstuhl, 50, is credited with the 17.2 billion euro ($18.6 billion) sale of Thyssenkrupp's elevator business to a private equity-led consortium in 2020, a deal that was sealed just before the COVID-19 crisis and saved the conglomerate from the brink of collapse.

Following the transaction, Dinstuhl, who bears the title International Master from the International Chess Federation FIDE, was put in charge of Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) Multi-Tracks unit, which comprises smaller businesses the company may divest.

He will have his work cut out for him trying to sell Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, one of Europe's largest steelmakers.

Attempts to list, spin-off, sell or merge the cyclical steel division with a peer have failed in the past, mainly because of the billions of pension liabilities tied to the business that goes back more than 200 years.

The engineering group, whose products range from car parts to submarines, is now having another go, supported by external advisor Goldman Sachs (GS.N), sources told Reuters last week.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Pension liabilities have been an issue when Thyssenkrupp sought to merge Steel Europe with the European division of India's Tata Steel (TISC.NS) in 2019 and a year later when Britain's Liberty Steel bid for the business.

Higher interest rates, however, have significantly reduced those liabilities in recent months, potentially providing some wiggle room in talks with CVC (CVC.UL), a private equity firm which is among parties that have taken an interest in the business.

Analysts at Bank of America reckon that liabilities tied to steel currently stand at 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion), compared with 4 billion euros at the time of the planned Thyssenkrupp-Tata tie-up, implying a sum-of-the-parts value of 3.4 billion euros.

That will not be enough as any buyer will need to spend billions of euros on the division's transition towards carbon-free steel production.

Renewed efforts by Thyssenkrupp to divest steel come after the group put such a plan on hold, citing a lack of clarity over how much of the cost of decarbonising steel production will be subsidised.

On Friday, Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board is scheduled to discuss the group's strategy, including scenarios for a standalone solution for steel, which Chief Executive Martina Merz says is necessary for the business to thrive.

"Merz must present a concept that offers good prospects for both the steel division and the other businesses," said one of Thyssenkrupp's powerful labour representatives, who hold half of the seats on the company's supervisory board.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Miranda Murray and Tomasz Janowski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.