Thyssenkrupp's hydrogen division Nucera aims to list in autumn

A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - The Nucera hydrogen division of Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) aims to list in autumn, the Chief Financial Officer of Italy's electrode maker De Nora (IPO-DENR.MI) Matteo Lodrini said on Thursday.

Thyssenkrupp on Friday said it would not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of Nucera for the moment, amid a volatile market that has already delayed numerous listings. read more

Nucera, which plans and engineers electrolysers to produce hydrogen, is a 66-34 joint venture between ThyssenKrupp and family-controlled De Nora, itself an IPO candidate.

Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing Federico Maccioni

