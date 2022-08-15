Tiger Global cuts stakes in most of its portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global Management, which has lost billions of dollars in this year's technology meltdown, slashed or completely exited most of its holdings in the second quarter, from Robinhood (HOOD.O) to Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) and Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O), according to a filing on Monday.

Chase Coleman's hedge fund only added a few new stakes last quarter, including in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O). It increased its position in Meta Platforms (META.O) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore and Carolina Mandl in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.