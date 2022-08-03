Tod's founder launches bid to delist shoe maker

Tod's Chairman Diego Della Valle poses at the end of an interview a day before the presentation of the Colosseum dungeons which have been restored in a multi-million euro project sponsored by the fashion group in Rome, Italy, June 24 2021. Picture taken June 24 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The founding family and largest shareholder at Italy's Tod's (TOD.MI) is set to launch a takeover offer on the luxury shoe maker to delist the company from the Milan stock exchange, the holding company of the Della Valle brothers said on Wednesday.

Diego Della Valle, who also acts as chief executive and chairman at the company, and his brother, Andrea Della Valle, are set to launch the takeover bid at 40 euros per share. The stock closed at 33.42 euros on Tuesday.

Tod's, famous for its Gommino loafers, launched a new strategy in late 2017 to revamp its brands and lure younger consumers, but the coronavirus pandemic hampered its efforts. Group sales bounced back by almost 40% last year, marking it the first increase after five years of consecutive declines.

The Della Valle brothers, who directly and indirectly hold a stake of 64.45% in Tod's, will launch the bid on 25.55% of the company's shares.

"The objective is to enhance the value of the Group's individual brands, giving them strong individual visibility and operational autonomy," they said in the statement..

The remaining 10% is in the hands of Delphine SAS, part of the LVMH Group.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

